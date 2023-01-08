Update on SDSOS Staff Hires..

Updating my notation on what little we know about Monae Johnson’s Secretary of State staff hires (as opposed to the staff fires), the South Dakota Open Government website has updated salary information for the few staff we know about who have taken positions.

We had earlier known about Deputy Secretary of State Tom Deadrick coming in with a salary of $120,000, about $20-25k more than Jason Lutz’s salary as Deputy, which was at the same level Deadrick was pulling down when he departed the AG’s office.

Reported to me to be Kea Warne’s replacement as Director of Elections, Elaine Jensen is noted on the open government website as being on the Secretary of State’s staff at a salary of $80,000, almost $6500 less than Warne had been making in the position after a number of years.

Incoming elections Department employee Logan Manhart‘s salary according to open.sd.gov has him at a starting salary of $46,000.

Stay tuned for more updates as more people are hired. (Or if anyone is left, fired.)