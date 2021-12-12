Update on the state of the legislative races; a few GOP Primaries in the near future for Sioux Falls

Catching up on my new State Legislative Filings with the Secretary of State as well as general intel that I’ve collected, it appears that we’ve picked up a couple more primaries in area of (and around) Sioux Falls for the newly formed State Legislative Districts.

District 2 is kind of quiet with Spencer Wrightsman as the only one filing a committee to run for the Senate at the moment, but with a few names still floating around undecided as of yet. Jake Schoenbeck has filed committee papers for the House, where State Rep. Doug Barthel is the only incumbent. There are rumors that there may be as many as 4-5 people considering getting in that District.. as well as talk that Barthel might not run. But, rumors are just rumors, and there’s a lot of time between now and the filing deadline in March.

still has us anticipating that will all be forced match up against one another in the District… .. But a new twist is that now there’s a primary in District 25 Senate as well. Kevin Crisp, who served in the State House as a Republican from 1997-2000 has thrown his hat in the ring to run for State Senate, filing to form a committee to run for that office against incumbent Senator Marsha Symens.

And that’s what I’ve got for the moment in the Sioux Falls area.

I’ll continue to up this as intel comes in, and trust me – this list is going to continue to grow and change. Stay tuned as we get closer and closer to when petitioning starts on January 1.

(If you have a press release or even just a hot tip, drop me a note here!)