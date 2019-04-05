Update on the Stehly/Hubbel alliance of awfulness

Regarding yesterday’s post about Sioux Falls City Council member Theresa Stehly encouraging perennial candidate and Constitution Party member Lora Hubbel to run for Sioux Falls School Board, my spies tell me that it appears that Lora may actually have taken petitions out to run for the education related office since you only need 20 signatures.

(Apparently some must feel students are not getting enough alchemy in their curriculum.)

How will the debate over the election shape up? Given Lora’s publicly expressed opinions…

..Instead of arguing about “No Child Left Behind,” the debate might become about “No Child Vaccinated in their Behind.” And what about her position on technical education?

Well, the Schools will have a use for any surplus silverware.

Moving on.

