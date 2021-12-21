US DISTRICT COURT HALTS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S FEDERAL CONTRACTORS AND SUBCONTRACTORS VACCINE MANDATE

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri has sustained the motion for a preliminary injunction on the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors. The Court stated that “Defendants are enjoined from enforcing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in all covered contracts in Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.”

The preliminary injunction stops the enforcement of a vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in all covered contracts in the states which brought this suit against the Biden Administration.

“This is just another step in our continuing fight against federal overreach,” said Ravnsborg. “I am once again proud to stand with my fellow Attorneys General in defending our state’s rights and protecting our citizens.”

The full ruling can be read here.

-30-