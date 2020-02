If you weren’t able to be there, here’s last night’s speeches from the GOP US House Candidates, first Liz May, and then Dusty Johnson.

And you’ll be left with the burning question.. Could Liz May beat Dusty Johnson in a sprint if Dusty was wearing his Toy Story pajamas?

Watch it, and you’ll understand:

Did I catch that Liz has been planning this campaign for 8 MONTHS?