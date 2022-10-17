US Senate Candidate Brian Bengs files his 3q FEC Report. It’s over. $195k raised, $172k spent, $54k cash on hand, and a 20k loan.

In case you were wondering how the Brian Bengs campaign was going to go out.. it’s not with a bang. Or even a “beng.” It’s just going to quietly go away, as he hardly has enough left to go on the air, much less to do any mailings, etcetera.

He might be able to prevent going too far into debt if he closes his doors now, and saves those last couple of weeks of salary:

Brian Bengs 2022 3q FEC by Pat Powers

In his 2022 3rd quarter FEC Report, Democrat US Senate candidate Bengs reported raising $193,997.19 against spending of $167,871.33, leaving him cash on hand of $54,335.13…. with a pre-existing debt of $20,000 to himself.

Uh oh.. This campaign is sinking fast, and $34k is hardly going to pay staff and overhead for the last month, much less get ads on TV, Social Media, direct mail, radio, newspapers.. etcetera and so on.

I think we can call this race over and done with, because Bengs hardly has money to move this campaign forward.

And another election winds down.