US Senate Candidate Mark Mowry files 2021 3q FEC report: $5.5k raised, $7.6k spent, and a $4k loan, leaving him $1.9k cash on hand.

So, US Senate Candidate Mark Mowry filed his 2021 3rd quarter FEC report today.

Yeah, it’s as bad as you might have expected:

$5499 raised against $7596.94 spent. He was left with $1902.06 cash in the bank, after giving himself a $4000 loan.

Ouch. This is going to be painful, especially when he doesn’t get on the ballot.