US Senate Candidate Mark Mowry files 2021 3q FEC report: $5.5k raised, $7.6k spent, and a $4k loan, leaving him $1.9k cash on hand.

So, US Senate Candidate Mark Mowry filed his 2021 3rd quarter FEC report today.
Yeah, it’s as bad as you might have expected:
mowry fec 3q 2021 by Pat Powers on Scribd
$5499 raised against $7596.94 spent. He was left with $1902.06 cash in the bank, after giving himself a $4000 loan.
Ouch. This is going to be painful, especially when he doesn’t get on the ballot.
He may find that being to the right of Attila is too far right for SD.
I heard Bruce Whalen and Julie Korth from the Primary Thune group met with him and tried to strong arm him out of the race. Hang tough, Mark. Whalen got nothing on you.