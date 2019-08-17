US Senate Candidate Scyller Borglum speech at Brookings County GOP Picnic (8/16/19)

While I was at the picnic last night, I grabbed some video with my iPhone (so pardon the shakes, since I wasn’t operating with a tripod) to share a couple of the speeches the group heard from the declared/potential challenger candidates that are making the rounds at GOP events this summer.

State Representative and US Senate challenger candidate Scyller Borglum appeared at the event, and here’s her speech on why Republicans should vote for her this next June: