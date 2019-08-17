US Senate Candidate Scyller Borglum speech at Brookings County GOP Picnic (8/16/19)

While I was at the picnic last night, I grabbed some video with my iPhone (so pardon the shakes, since I wasn’t operating with a tripod) to share a couple of the speeches the group heard from the declared/potential challenger candidates that are making the rounds at GOP events this summer.
State Representative and US Senate challenger candidate Scyller Borglum appeared at the event, and here’s her speech on why Republicans should vote for her this next June:
Finally, a Republican who supports the Green New Deal!
Fact check. This is incorrect. I do not support the Green New Deal. It is totally unrealistic. Not feasible. Not grounded in science or reality. My book on energy policy will be out in two weeks. Clearly describes my views. I’ll be happy to send you a copy!
“Admirable” is what scyller calls the Green New Deal” in her book. #fact
‘If the Whitehouse floods, maybe the president will act on climate change.”
Yes, everyone should read the book.
She published a book? I’d like to read it. Can you share the title?
The textbook is called The Fossil Fuel Revolution, Shale Gas and Tight Oil. The ebook was just published yesterday. The print version is not available yet.
Ok. I’ll look for the e-book. All politics aside, congratulations on publication. That’s a significant achievement. 👍 🥂
“Replacing fossil fuels worldwide as much as possible with non carbon sources such as nuclear, wind and solar will stop adding GHG.”
Very… enlightening.
More interesting reading.
“The single key action that will help counter GHG induced climate change is an energy policy that will sequester carbon from the atmosphere. Very few fossil fuel energy companies have shown an inclination to do this voluntarily…”
Good grief. Republican primary. Really?
I haven’t yet read her book, but I support sequestering carbon. Citizens planting trees, for example, is a great way to draw excess CO2 from the atmosphere. There are numerous smart, realistic proposals in this zone. I’m not sure big energy companies actively resist these initiatives. Maybe. All I know (from personal experience) is that the businesses and leaders I advise have been incredibly cooperative & receptive.
Whoa. Since when does Scyller Borglum, transgender advocate, care about anything grounded in science and reality?
She would beat Dusty hands down.
To get the people to vote for her, she needs to show that the status quo is causing a major problem. What issues does she have a disagreement with Mike Rounds? Why is she better than Rounds? Rounds has been a governor. I am sure he has learned out to understand data too. Rounds has been in sales. I am sure he likes people too. I do not see anything here that is going to make people change who they want in the general. Maybe later she will. Debates at the fair or Dakota Fest?
Maybe she could learn how to get rid of the Department of Education since Mike promised us He would get rid of it and was the centerpiece of his campaign last time
I give her credit. She gives a nice speech. She has energy that befits her youthfulness. But she also has foolishness that befits her youthfulness. She has no foundation of political experience. No accomplishments in the legislature to speak of. She has not led the fight for any tough bills. She has not assumed any legislative leadership position. She has not done anything to make herself stand out during her freshman year. I need a lot more to be able to even consider her a potential candidate that I would vote for.
Mike Rounds is a known commodity, and conservatives are fairly happy with him. Good luck SB, but there is no reason not to extend his term.
grudznick would recommend a T-shirt one size smaller. I might vote for her.
All we have gotten from Borglum is talk. I’m very much looking forward to reading her Rural Education Initiative and a progress report on her Women in Politics PAC… if she ever does anything.
Grudz, you need to get some help. You are not exactly the poster-boy for Republican values.
Thurmond did not die in office…fact check