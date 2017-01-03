US Senator John Thune Takes Oath of Office

Thune Takes Oath of Office

The above photo (also attached) was taken during the reenactment ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber, which followed Thune’s formal swearing in ceremony on the Senate floor. Thune is pictured with his wife Kimberley and Vice President Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after he took the oath of office for his third term in the U.S. Senate. Thune was first elected to the Senate in 2004 after defeating a sitting Senate party leader for the first time in 52 years. Thune ran unopposed in 2010 and was reelected in November 2016.

“It is an unbelievably humbling experience to continue to serve the people of South Dakota in the U.S. Senate,” said Thune. “I want to thank all South Dakotans for this opportunity, and I look forward to hitting the ground running in 2017.”

