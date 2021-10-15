US Senator John Thune’s 2021 3q FEC Report: $376k raised, $213k spent, $14.8 Million Cash on Hand.

@SoDakCampaigns

John Thune 2021 3q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

At a time when his most prominent primary challenger is noting they haven’t raised enough to meet the reporting threshold, US Senator John Thune had a good month of fundraising, where he took in $376,544.52 into the Friends of John Thune Committee, spent $213,243.41, leaving him with only $14,839,846.75 to run the next election.

