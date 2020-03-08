US Senator John Thune’s Week in Washington Wrap-Up

Thune’s Week in Washington Wrap-Up

“Like many Americans, the Senate is closely watching the coronavirus outbreak, and we have already taken action. The Senate just passed a bill to provide funding that can help medical professionals get the tools they need to address the outbreak.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released his “Week in Washington Wrap-Up,” which highlights what’s on the Senate floor, bills he’s introduced, groups he’s met with in Washington, and other weekly activities. Click on any of the links below for more information.

