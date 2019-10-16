US Senator Mike Rounds 2019 3rd Quarter FEC: $436k raised, $216k spent, $1.6M cash on hand.

Rounds 3q 2019 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd
Filing shortly after his Republican competition for US Senate today, incumbent Senator Mike Rounds added a healthy amount to his total in the third fundraising quarter of this year.
The Senator raised a total of $436,166.15, while spending $216,214.33, raising his total cash on hand to $1,621,724.73. Not a bad quarter by any measure, especially lacking a Democrat opponent.
January is around the corner, when things are really going to start rolling. We’ll see what happens!