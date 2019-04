Rounds in Brookings for Coffee and Conversation this Friday

*Public and media invited to attend*

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) will be in Brookings on Friday, April 12, 2019, for a Coffee and Conversation event with the Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce. The public is invited to attend.

What: Coffee and Conversation with Sen. Mike Rounds

When: Friday, April 12, 2019, 4 p.m. CT

Where: McCrory Gardens Events Hall, 631 22nd Ave., Brookings, SD

