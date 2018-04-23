US Senator Mike Rounds’ Weekly Column: The World Needs Strong U.S. Leadership Now More Than Ever

The World Needs Strong U.S. Leadership Now More Than Ever

By U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)

Earlier this month, the United States, in conjunction with our allies Great Britain and France, conducted missile strikes against three Syrian chemical facilities in response to the Syrian government’s chemical weapons attack. It sent a strong message that the United States and two of its great European allies will not tolerate barbaric and inhumane chemical attacks on noncombatants.

When Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s regime attacked its own citizens—including young children—with chemical weapons, it killed more than 60 civilians and injured hundreds more. Such use of chemical weapons is a violation of international law and a war crime that must not be tolerated by the civilized world.

In his address to the nation, President Trump explained that the “despicable attack” required a military response to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons, a vital national security interest of the United States. He also reaffirmed that the United States is prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical weapons. I support this strategy. The world needs strong leadership during this volatile time in our nation’s history, and I believe President Trump’s decision is an example of such leadership.

The recent airstrikes in Syria have revived discussion about the proper role for Congress in approving military action. The Constitution makes clear that it is Congress’ role is to declare war while the president is commander in chief of the armed forces. Additionally, the War Powers Resolution, adopted in 1973, grants the president authority, under certain constraints, to initiate military action. In this context, both the missile strikes against Syrian chemical weapons facilities and our ongoing military operations to defeat the Islamic State raise important issues.

We currently have approximately 2,000 troops on the ground in Syria working to defeat the Islamic State. Their mission is covered under the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), issued by Congress following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. As a result, we and our allies have had great success against the Islamic State in Syria, and the territory that they control continues to shrink.

A bipartisan group of Senators who serve on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee recently introduced legislation to replace the 2001 AUMF with an updated one that would authorize the use of force against al-Qaida, the Taliban and ISIS in a way that better suits new conditions that have arisen since 2001. The intent is to reassert the role of Congress in deciding questions of war and peace, while continuing to allow the president to act swiftly when necessary, such as in the case of the recent missile strikes.

Updating the AUMF is a healthy discussion to have, and while we must certainly give the administration flexibility to act when necessary, there is certainly a role for Congress to play. I’m pleased the legislation is being carefully considered by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chaired by Senator Bob Corker who has said committee members will be free to offer amendments during their debate of the measure. I welcome an open, robust debate on this important topic as our nation continues to provide global leadership against our enemies.

###

Like this: Like Loading...