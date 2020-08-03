USD Law School being renamed “Knudson School of Law”

I’m not seeing the official release posted anywhere yet, but the Argus has an announcement this morning that as a result of a donation from Denny Sanford, the USD School of Law is getting a name change to the “Knudson School of Law,” for former State Senator Dave Knusdon:

The University of South Dakota’s School of Law will now be known as the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law after Sioux Falls lawyer and businessman David Knudson, USD officials announced Monday morning. The naming is the result of a $12.5 million gift from philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, meant to keep the school a national leader in excellence, service and leadership, according to a USD press release.

I know Dave carried and shaped significant trust law before and during his time in the state legislature, but I wish the release would have detailed what his other contributions are to the practice of law in the state.