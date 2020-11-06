USD Law School Professor: Whiteness is a disease

Remember the Anti-Gun USD Law School Professor who thought Brett Kavanaugh should be disqualified from serving on the Supreme Court because he was discourteous to US Senators?
A legislator who was just re-elected and will be returning to Pierre just forwarded me a nugget of wisdom that USD Law School professor Sean Kammer had apparently posted to Facebook yesterday. One where he declares that “whiteness is a disease:”
I had a great Science teacher in Jr. High, Mr. Kendall.
I don’t recall what his politics were, but he was good at and loved his job.
On the wall he kept a poster that I think applies to this professor.
It read: “Ignorance can be fixed. Stupid is forever.”