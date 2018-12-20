USD offers SJW training. Hopefully they’ll add free speech to their offerings as well.

Just had a reader pass this on. USD, which has been called out in the recent past for their lack of intellectual diversity and tolerance, is apparently holding seminars on how to become a Social Justice Warrior:

Social Justice Training The University of South Dakota offers opportunities to achieve numerous diversity learning outcomes that prepare students for living, working, and leading in a diverse democracy. Effective leaders in today’s society need to understand the concepts of worldview, intercultural communication, privilege, social identity, oppression, systemic racism, heterosexism, sexism, multicultural leadership, ingroup favoritism, discrimination and power. Courses, community service, guest speakers, cultural presentations, student organizations, departments, and majors are all dimensions of USD that promote diversity education and understanding.

Read it all here.

Because we need more SJW’s, the likes of which who have tended to be some of the more intolerant of opposing views on our nation’s college campuses:

Hopefully they’ll add free speech to their offerings as well.

