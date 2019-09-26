USD President calling legislators over Campus Reform Story?

Uh oh. I’m hearing that USD President Sheila Gestring is possibly having some regrets over statements that found print in the Campus Reform story we featured yesterday. If you recall, there were legislators who had some fairly pointed thoughts about her comments:

“President Gestring praising South Dakota’s most liberal State Senator as ‘brilliant’ tells you everything you need to know about our universities in this state,” Republican state Rep. Sue Patterson (actually Sue Peterson – pp) told Campus Reform. Republican state Sen. Jim Stalzer told Campus Reform explicitly that USD was the reason HB 1087 was passed.

Read that here.

I’m told that she’s started calling and doing some damage control in the face of backlash over her statements.

The legislative session should prove to be entertaining next year, to say the least.