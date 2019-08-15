USD President Sheila Gestring defends presentation, claims men and Iowans could be minorities too

USD President Sheila Gestring is firing back at “a few national blogs” over the presentation at the USD Law School which encouraged non minorities to be silent… And I can’t help but question if maybe the response needed a second set of eyes before she fired this one off:

“We disagree with the interpretation of the blog which suggests without support that this slide was an attack on white students. For example, USD’s enrollment is over 60 percent female. In certain conversations, males represent a “minoritized” identity. In some contexts, veterans might be a minoritized identity. In others, it may be Christians, or Iowans, or persons with a mental illness or a disability. “

You know when USD’s University President tries claiming that Iowans could be a minoritized identity, she’s kind of grasping. If I could pause during the giggling over her Iowan comments, I’m sure the Native American and other minority students at USD really appreciate the comparison.

Really, she’s over-justifying what the diversity officer was trying to jam down law student’s throats. And she’s wrong.

Gestring talks about “the idea that there is value in recognizing when your perspective has already been represented. This is important in allowing all voices to be heard.”

Wrong. Because, who determines when “my” perspective has been represented? Someone in a diversity office who has everyone categorized into nice neat silos? No. That’s up to individuals themselves, not someone claiming to know better.

Really, what she’s saying is that everyone should be considered a minority. Which might be a good way to keep diversity offices open, but does it really serve people to think that way?

If Gestring actually believes “USD does not tolerate silencing any students,” then that would be a welcome change of pace. And if she believes it’s their “duty to encourage robust discussion from all viewpoints and critical thinking,” then they shouldn’t be promoting instruction telling people to shut up.

But that’s what they did. And that’s why the South Dakota Legislature needs to continue to review these problems.

And as for you Iowans.. You know, my mom was an Iowan. Just remember, we’re family. I’ll keep up the fight for you too.