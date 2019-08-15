USD President Sheila Gestring defends presentation, claims men and Iowans could be minorities too

USD President Sheila Gestring is firing back at “a few national blogs” over the presentation at the USD Law School which encouraged non minorities to be silent… And I can’t help but question if maybe the response needed a second set of eyes before she fired this one off:
“We disagree with the interpretation of the blog which suggests without support that this slide was an attack on white students. For example, USD’s enrollment is over 60 percent female. In certain conversations, males represent a “minoritized” identity. In some contexts, veterans might be a minoritized identity. In others, it may be Christians, or Iowans, or persons with a mental illness or a disability. “
You know when USD’s University President tries claiming that Iowans could be a minoritized identity, she’s kind of grasping. If I could pause during the giggling over her Iowan comments, I’m sure the Native American and other minority students at USD really appreciate the comparison.
Really, she’s over-justifying what the diversity officer was trying to jam down law student’s throats. And she’s wrong.
Gestring talks about “the idea that there is value in recognizing when your perspective has already been represented. This is important in allowing all voices to be heard.”
Wrong. Because, who determines when “my” perspective has been represented? Someone in a diversity office who has everyone categorized into nice neat silos? No. That’s up to individuals themselves, not someone claiming to know better.
Really, what she’s saying is that everyone should be considered a minority. Which might be a good way to keep diversity offices open, but does it really serve people to think that way?
If Gestring actually believes “USD does not tolerate silencing any students,” then that would be a welcome change of pace. And if she believes it’s their “duty to encourage robust discussion from all viewpoints and critical thinking,” then they shouldn’t be promoting instruction telling people to shut up.
But that’s what they did. And that’s why the South Dakota Legislature needs to continue to review these problems.
And as for you Iowans.. You know, my mom was an Iowan. Just remember, we’re family. I’ll keep up the fight for you too.
The associate vice president for diversity at USD who peddles this nonsense is paid 98,000 dollars a year.
The Executive Director of the Board of Regents is paid 338,000 dollars a year
Food for thought
And who allows it?
That looks like money left on the table. Exploding tuition, and parents wonder why. Is it coincidence that tuition went up as admin salaries went up along with the number of admin positions? I’d like to see some numbers on that but it might be hard to get from the Institutions involved.
“There is value in recognizing when your perspective has already been represented.” Don’t they think students already know what diversity is? Seriously, just stop the drama, quit talking about it, and just live your life being respectful to everyone. It’s the South Dakota way. Shut down the ‘diversity department’, eliminate all staff and expenses, and lower the tuition costs for students.
Stop this insanity!!!
Cut funding for these idiots now.
Please, Governor, intervene and shut these diversity offices down
That includes all schools. Don’t discriminate.
Their lies will never stop. They must be shut down.
We all know what the diversity czar was saying Sheila: “shut up white people”. Stop lying
Sounds like your not a YOTE fan. That’s right, Pat is from Brookings.
I am so sick of all this crap. How about stressing simple respect and tolerance. Those are all that are needed. If a person has neither, chances are they won’t change regardless of all the diversity training in the world. Basically, it’s the Golden rule. If you want respect and tolerance, then practice it ysourself. It’s that simple!
Her long winded statement is the problem. She said too much.
Don’t send your kids to USD.
It’s led by a lying fool.
Where do you suggest sending them to….they all have diversity offices, even the most conservative schools.
I guess don’t send your kids to college….period. They all have diversity offices.
Yes, the millions squandered on diversity offices is designed to help Iowans. She thinks we’re morons
That’s state government for you. What school is going to turn down the money when the Legislature dishes it out.
As I said when the wholly unequivocal moronic so called “diversity” bill passed which had the real practical effect to entrench the current liberal professors was promoted and passed, personnel is policy. The delusion reports and laws are going do anything is just another lie usually bought by liberals who think laws will transcend human nature.
You want change on the universities? Change personnel. Anything else is either a lie to yourself or a lie to the public.
Troy……money talks…..and who is funding the diversity programs? Is it those Liberals in Pierre? You guys love passing the buck. Didn’t anybody teach you personal responsibility?
who expected anything different from an anointed leader drawn from the current education culture?
Dear Governor — the Regents and Presidents are clearly not willing to do the right thing and follow the law so you’re going to have to fire a bunch of them and put in new people.
Signed–The People
Fire them for what?
Why do we have to make such a BIG DEAL about everything? Who cares!? Just let it settle out. She has been grilled on this ad nauseam. She says everyone’s voices will be heard. Let’s move and wait to see if actual students find problems with the status quo. And as a commenter mentioned earlier, ALL schools have diversity officers and language like USD. They are simply covering their behinds from potential lawsuits.
Move on!
We had a few Iowans in our class back when I attended. We just assumed they were Americans.
Everyone is part of some minority and part of some majority. We don’t need diversity offices to understand that or further divide us. In college, focus on getting an education so you can have a decent life. But that doesn’t seem to be the focus anymore.