USD School of Law announces Free Speech speaker, days after letter from GOAC

I just caught this in my twitter feed, posted yesterday morning, where USD School of Law is hosting a speaker associated with the topic of free speech:

Director of Litigation Marieke Tuthill Beck-Coon is the Director of Litigation for free speech nonprofit Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE).

It’s probably just coincidence this announcement comes less than two weeks after State Rep. Sue Peterson’s letter to the head of the Board of Regents for ‘slow walking‘ the implementation of last session’s intellectual diversity bill.

But, please give credit when credit is due.

