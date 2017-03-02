USD Students contemplating harboring illegal aliens, and refusing inquiries on immigration status

From the Argus Leader, The University of South Dakota Student Senate is apparently setting themselves up to demand that the University willfully deny any inquiries into students’ immigration status, and to declare itself a sanctuary campus where illegal aliens will be shielded:

Student leaders at the University of South Dakota this week debated a measure to make the school a “sanctuary campus.”

The USD Student Government Association passed a resolution Tuesday night urging university administrators to create a policy to protect undocumented students.

Only three USD students are undocumented, said administrator Scott Pohlson, but the resolution’s sponsor Josh Arens hopes the measure is a way for administrators to hear student concerns over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

and..

The student government resolution asks USD to assign a contact person to handle all inquiries of a student’s citizenship status.

It recommends that the school create a series of informational sessions to educate students on their rights in regards to federal immigration agents.

It would also prohibit campus security from inquiring about a student’s immigration status, enforcing immigration laws or working with federal agencies including ICE and CBP.

Students who were detained or deported would also be able to continue their education at USD online, according to the resolution.

The main hangup is the provision prohibiting campus security from enforcing immigration laws, Pohlson said.