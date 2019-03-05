USD training SJW’s, and telling heterosexuals they’re privileged because their church won’t debase their orientation.

I had an interesting USD related item that was sent to me in conjunction with the manufactured administrative outrage over Hawaiian Day at the University.

Apparently, they’re doing their best to perpetuate the outrage culture in SD and offer “Social Justice Training,” in case South Dakota might somehow be suffering from a lack of outrage:

Read it all here.

So, they’re actually teaching that “Effective leaders in today’s society need to understand the concepts of …privilege, social identity, oppression, systemic racism, heterosexism” etcetera. Which translated, they’re not trying to teach that people are people, but that society should be divided up.

Of course, it gets better. Because the Office for Diversity at USD, under the heading of “Diversity and Inclusiveness” also tells students under their “Safe Zone” training about the oppression that they could suffer as a result of “Heterosexual Privilege:”

The Benefits of Being a Heterosexual The structure of U.S. society provides plenty of “hidden” benefits to heterosexuals that are not accorded to members of the GLBTIQ community. These advantages are so embedded into all dimensions of society that they are taken for granted and practically unrecognizable to heterosexuals. In fact, remaining unaware of heterosexual privilege is in and of itself a privilege. Consequently, unawareness prevents heterosexuals from acknowledging the benefits derived from membership in that group and, conversely, the harm that the disadvantages wreak on GLBTIQ members. and… As a heterosexual college student, you are not subjected to microaggressions (i.e., insults, negative slights, pejorative comments), harassment, or acts of insensitivity related to your sexual orientation.

As a heterosexual, you have the choice of belonging to a church that will not debase or criticize your sexual orientation.

Heterosexuals are the recipients of tax breaks, health insurance coverage, and other rights as a result of being in legally sanctioned heterosexual relationships.

The children of heterosexuals are provided teaching materials supporting heterosexual model of a family as normal, good and positive.

Read that here.

So, USD is teaching students that if you’re heterosexual, you should feel bad about your church? I don’t think anyone thinks people should be harassed, but by that same token, I don’t think government is being pejorative by giving tax benefits to encourage marriage and child rearing.

And I certainly don’t think a state institution should be judging whether certain branches of religious beliefs are good or bad.

Maybe I’m from an entirely different era, but I don’t see how teaching divisiveness and grouping people into categories and telling them what’s wrong with their category encourages equality. Dividing people up into categories has always been a very big problem throughout the history of mankind.

And it never seems to end well.

I’m not sure how one of our state universities encouraging division and telling people why they’re bad people makes things any better.

Like this: Like Loading...