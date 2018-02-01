USD “Updates” free speech policy because of looming Free Speech bill

With the spotlight on them for policies and actions that have brought a bill to the fray, via the Argus Leader, the University of South Dakota is changing policies in free speech as the Board of Regents are set to answer for them in legislative committee:

The incident, as well as shifting free speech policies on South Dakota’s college campuses – USD just updated its policy – suggest to supporters of the bill that an ironclad state law is needed to ensure the First Amendment is protected.

and..

Back at USD, Haraldson said the university’s updated policy expanded free speech. Previously, there were just three places on campus that were considered free speech zones, where groups could demonstrate or hold rallies. That policy went into effect years ago amid concerns that protesters from the Westboro Baptist Church in Kansas, who protested at campuses and military funerals with anti-gay signs, would show up at USD.

Now, under the new policy, the entire campus is open to free speech.

Read it here.

As the bright spotlight of legislative attention is upon them, USD Changed their policies. But if that’s all it takes to change them, what’s to stop them from changing them back once the heat is off?

A new state law, perhaps?

