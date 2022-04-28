Val Rausch running for District 4 State House of Representative seat

Val Rausch, local businessman from Big Stone City, announces his candidacy for the South Dakota State House of Representatives in District 4.

“After considerable thought and encouragement from area residents, I have decided to run and represent our area for the House,” Rausch said. “My past experience and leadership are essential to the future needs of South Dakota and will help to continue to move the state forward.”

Rausch served in the South Dakota legislature from 2005 – 2012. As a Representative Val served on the Appropriations committee until serving in leadership his last two terms. During his time serving the House, he served as speaker pro tempore and then as Speaker of the House.

Val has lived and served the community of Big Stone City, SD for most of his life. Rausch earned his B.S. from Northern State University. He worked for Rausch Brothers Monument Company as vice president and sales manager. Rausch is currently the owner/operator of Omega Lettering Incorporated. He is a current member of the Glacial Lakes & Prairies Tourism Executive Board, the State Department of Tourism Advisory Board, and board member of the Abbey of the Hills.

Rausch served as mayor of the city of Big Stone City from 1993 to 1999. He was also a member of the County Planning and Zoning Board. Val is a retired volunteer fireman for the Big Stone City Fire Department

He is an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Val and his wife, Paula, have four grown children and seven grandchildren (and counting).