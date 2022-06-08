Very jubilant Dusty Johnson wins the night! June 8, 2022June 8, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
3 thoughts on “Very jubilant Dusty Johnson wins the night!”
Congratulations to Dusty Johnson and John Thune for winning whatever this thing was. 🙂
Got sour grapes?
I’m amazed and disappointed Howard did as well as she did.