Via @dakotascoutjoe – Complaint against Senator Julie Frye Mueller released. And yes, it’s bad.

Oh my God. Yes, this is bad:

The Senate has released the redacted complaint against Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller pic.twitter.com/fru7qcnxC9 — Joe Sneve (@DakotaScoutJoe) January 30, 2023

Did not need to read Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s (alleged) advice trying to substitute for the La Leche League.

I was told by Senator Frye-Mueller that my husband could “suck on my breasts” to get milk to come in. She indicated, “a good time for that is at night.” She proceeded to provide hand gestures to her chest area and motion to her husband to see if he agreed. He smiled and nodded.

Good lord. WHO SAYS THIS TO AN EMPLOYEE!?!

I was originally thinking that it was going to be censure. Now? Expulsion might just be in the cards.