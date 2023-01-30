Via @dakotascoutjoe – Complaint against Senator Julie Frye Mueller released. And yes, it’s bad.

Oh my God. Yes, this is bad:
The Senate has released the redacted complaint against Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller pic.twitter.com/fru7qcnxC9
— Joe Sneve (@DakotaScoutJoe) January 30, 2023
Did not need to read Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s (alleged) advice trying to substitute for the La Leche League.
I was told by Senator Frye-Mueller that my husband could “suck on my breasts” to get milk to come in. She indicated, “a good time for that is at night.” She proceeded to provide hand gestures to her chest area and motion to her husband to see if he agreed. He smiled and nodded.
Good lord. WHO SAYS THIS TO AN EMPLOYEE!?!
I was originally thinking that it was going to be censure. Now? Expulsion might just be in the cards.
EVERY big name trail lawyer in America is about to descend on Pierre. Gloria Allred or someone like her are going to take the state for millions and millions far beyond the PEPL fund cap as this is an employee who’s civil rights were horribly violated and the state’s usual immunity doesn’t apply.
She has to be expelled if the state has any hope of containing the eventual damages we taxpayers will be on the hook for.
This just moved from “nervous and confused” to “grab the popcorn”!
so JFM thinks vaccines cause Down Syndrome and Autism?
Can we all agree that she’s too stupid to serve in the legislature and needs to be sent home?
What kind of moron thinks that vaccines can cause Downs Syndrome in an already born child? Oh yeah JFM and those who support her!
She’s sounding Ted Klaudt-ish. Can’t claim she’s “counseling” the woman with her husband there. Really weird. Like JFM is getting her kink on with Mike in front of the woman. She’s gotta go. And fast.
Are you serious?
Because she stated factually relevant information to this person who willingly engaged in the conversation, you have a bee in your bonnet?
Just because you don’t like Julie ..
*rolls eyes*
I originally wrote this to someone else, but it bears repeating to you, Mr. Dale.
With all due respect, what world do you live in where it’s remotely appropriate for an employer to talk to a subordinate about getting her boobs sucked on by her husband… with her own husband sitting right there grinning and nodding? If that wasn’t bad enough, telling a new mother that she just condemned her newborn to death by following standard medical guidelines is not only inappropriate, it’s cruel.
well said sir. every single word.
Not a damn thing she said was factual.
You are a terrible person. Full stop.
John Dale, nothing she said is factual.
Vaccines do not cause autism or Down’s Syndrome. Infant mortality has been greatly reduced by vaccination.
She’s crazy, just absolutely batshit CRAZY.
On top of that, she brought her husband in as a wingman who seems to have caused the staffer to feel threatened.
There is absolutely no reason for the husband to be in the building and he should be banned from the Capitol.
Mr. Dale, I speak for the majority of voters in the District Numbered 30 when I say “Please silence Ms. Frye-Mueller.”
You sir, are not in the District Numbered 30, and are insaner than most. Be careful, lest you catch Down Syndrome via close contact by sharing a doobie.
Wow. This is inappropriate, but does not rise to the level of expulsion. It wasn’t sexual. Breastfeeding is natural. Absolutely a private conversation that should have remained as such. Schoenbeck and the rest should be sued and have to pay out of their own pockets. I don’t agree with JFM on vaccines, many do. This does not rise to the removing of her rights. What law did she break? The senate willfully broke the rules.
you are not considering the veiled threats from the husband, who had no business being there