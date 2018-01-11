Video from Neal Tapio presser yesterday, notes running for office is “same duty as it takes to sign up for military.”

Republican activist Florence Thompson has started a facebook page where she provides coverage to issues and candidates she supports on the page SD Trumpet, and yesterday she recorded the press conference Neal Tapio held.
In the video, Tapio notes the strength of his commitment for politics and points out that “..running for office is an honor. It’s a duty. The same duty as it takes to sign up for the military. We don’t ask to take the tough decisions. I didn’t ask to handle meandered waters. I didn’t ask to do any of these issues. I chose to because it’s the right thing to do.”
You can catch more of Thompson’s videos at https://www.facebook.com/SD-Trumpet-1378130172259038/
Omg!
Chplraj, I think I get your statement and I agree…to a point.
I watched Beck interview a vet at CPAC who was running for office. He talked about his duty to serve in the military and his duty to serve the people. I can’t remember his name, I think he was from the east coast. I do know he had lost a leg from the war he fought in.
Joining the military is brave and courageous. Did you hear of the British Special Forces that held back ISIS until the Americans came? Very moving and chilling to hear the pact they made to fight until the end avoiding their torture and murder to be filmed and shown to their families and fellow countrymen. I don’t criticize people who choose not to join our military and the same for people who talk about our forces without serving. We love our vets and all the people who support them, even if they don’t always get it.
Thanks for you service, Chplray.
It is not the same. Holy crap!
I want to thank every veteran out there for my freedom.
Thank you for risking your life.
I want to thank Neal Tapio for his service. It must be scary when that gavel drops, or Stace Nelson starts yelling at Deb Peters.