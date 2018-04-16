Video – Greg Jamison endorses Paul TenHaken for Sioux Falls Mayor

Posted on by 12 Comments ↓

From the Paul TenHaken Campaign, State Representative Greg Jamison has endorsed his opponent for Sioux Falls Mayor:

    1. David Barranco

      Classy move by two gentlemen. America needs more leaders who exemplify good sportsmanship, patriotism, and community service. One candidate may win or lose a contest. At the end of the day, we’re on the same team, striving to help our neighbors and our children find a brighter future.

        1. "Very Stable Genius"

          Prez?…. I think the national media would be all over that “Dutch Mafia” thing, however…. Best he keep it local…..

  3. Anonymous

    Not a bad day…add 14% of the vote guy vs NO ON JO added a predictable Kenny Anderson 6%

    Looks to be a net 8% to me

    VOTE TENHAKEN

    1. "Very Stable Genius"

      Yep, and if he gets Gunn’s endorsement then that puts him at 50+, right? Game over with, right? Because I am sure with all of these male endorsements, that the women will just follow suit, right? (JK)

  5. "Very Stable Genius"

    I can’t wait for the Entenman endorsement with Paul riding up to the announcement in Jim’s side car.

