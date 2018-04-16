Video – Greg Jamison endorses Paul TenHaken for Sioux Falls Mayor Posted on April 16, 2018 by Pat Powers — 12 Comments ↓ From the Paul TenHaken Campaign, State Representative Greg Jamison has endorsed his opponent for Sioux Falls Mayor: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Nicely done by Rep Jamison.
NO ON JO!
Go TenHaken!
Classy move by two gentlemen. America needs more leaders who exemplify good sportsmanship, patriotism, and community service. One candidate may win or lose a contest. At the end of the day, we’re on the same team, striving to help our neighbors and our children find a brighter future.
Ravnsborg vs TenHaken 2026!
Senate or Gov?
why not President. The crazy uncle got elected. Why not?
Prez?…. I think the national media would be all over that “Dutch Mafia” thing, however…. Best he keep it local…..
Wait a minute, there’s no presidential election in 2026…. what were we thinking?
Not a bad day…add 14% of the vote guy vs NO ON JO added a predictable Kenny Anderson 6%
Looks to be a net 8% to me
VOTE TENHAKEN
Yep, and if he gets Gunn’s endorsement then that puts him at 50+, right? Game over with, right? Because I am sure with all of these male endorsements, that the women will just follow suit, right? (JK)
Well done by both men. The choice is clear for the future of SF. Greg sees it and so should we. PTH!
I can’t wait for the Entenman endorsement with Paul riding up to the announcement in Jim’s side car.
This seals the deal, I am voting for Jo.