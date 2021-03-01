From Facebook comes a Video Message from former Attorney General Marty Jackley on his entering the race for Attorney General today:
10 thoughts on “Video Message from former Atty Gen Marty Jackley on entering the race for Attorney General”
Marty will win this race no problem.
Hillary will win this race, take that to the bank. Shades of yesterday.
Easy to predict, difficult to be a fact.
Just so you know, I am in the Jackley camp for AG.
Who’s on Noem’s short list ?
Law enforcement will rally around him in the next few days.
Wow! The GOP just hit a homerun when it looked like the Dems had a chance at taking a statewide office.
Smart to get this out before Noem has an opportunity to appoint someone else. Really forces her hand when the opening inevitably comes
I know they were opponents for the governorship, but does anyone really think the Governor has an ax to grind with Jackley? I’d think she’d be happy to work with an accomplished nice guy.
I’ve been thinking about this.
Ravnsborg is out of the picture.
Noem will not find a more qualified or capable AG than Jackley.
She might be super popular outside of SD but she is not as popular in SD.
She appoints Jackley and she mends a fence. Strengthens her coalition. We all sing kumbaya.
She refuses to appoint Jackley. Leaves a bad taste in his supporters mouths and reminds his supporters how they felt during the primary. Makes him go through the dog and pony show and reopens a nearly healed wound.
In a less political world Ravnsborg finishes out his term. In this world Jackley is the right choice for the party and SD.
Let’s work through it.
Noem doesn’t want Jackley ina second term…the Marty people don’t want Ravnsborg to be replaced…interesting stuff going on in Pierre.
Too bad ravnsborg’s videos don’t have that production value. Missing Persons is a serious topic, their videos makes a joke out of it, along with the meet the staff Friday videos and ask the AG anything Tuesday’s. (Those two didn’t last long, wonder why, we all have some questions for him now).
