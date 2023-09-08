Vilhauer Announces Candidacy for District 5 Senate

Today, long-time Watertown resident Glen Vilhauer announced his candidacy for the South Dakota District 5 Senate seat during the upcoming election cycle. The seat is currently held by Senate pro tem Lee Schoenbeck who is not planning to run for reelection.

Vilhauer has an extensive record of public service, recently completing 8 years on the Watertown City Council while serving as deputy mayor the final two years. He is a 10 year veteran of the SD Army National Guard and has served on the Prairie Lakes Healthcare System’s and Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce’s Boards of Directors. He also recently served 4 years on the South Dakota Retirement System Board of Trustees.

“We have been blessed with strong conservative representation in Pierre over the years. I hope to continue to bring a conservative common sense approach to the citizens of this District and the people of South Dakota. My time on the City Council has taught me how to listen to constituents’ concerns and attempt to find a solution to their issues. I will be their advocate in Pierre just as I have been here in Watertown.”

“I am a farm boy at heart and also a long-time business owner. I understand the concerns of the farming community while also supporting ongoing economic development in South Dakota.”

Vilhauer is a retired CPA and lives with his wife, Darla, in Watertown. He has three grown children and six grandchildren. District 5 consists of the City of Watertown and 4 surrounding townships.