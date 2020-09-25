Vote for Norman because of glaciers and penguins. Another bad postcard from the edge.

D13 State House candidate Norman Bliss is back in mailboxes with another bad postcard. And wants you to vote for him because… penguins and glaciers.

Democrat Norman Bliss had hit us last week with a poorly done postcard.. and this week it’s worse. Because, at least according to the pictures, it’s about how climate change affects glaciers and penguins. Neither of which they have very many of in Sioux Falls.

His card boasts the same problems as last weeks’ postcard. At least that card had his name a little more prominently on the address side, which this one does not.

If he was going to spout off about climate change, he might have at least dome something that tied it more to his community or district.

Or maybe even his continent.

Because I don’t know that glaciers and penguins are going to spur a lot of Sioux Falls residents to action.