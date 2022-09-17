This flyer from the Vote No on IM27 group is making the rounds among Republicans today, as I saw it at the local Republican meeting, as well as an e-mail from another part of the State.
It’s part of the opening salvo against Initiated Measure 27 to legalize pot, which some say is on tenuous grounds, and could fail this November. And that was before anyone began campaigning against it.
Stay tuned.
8 thoughts on “Vote No on IM27 flyer making the rounds today among Republicans”
Let us hope they have many more salvos to fire against the demon weed.
Stop the potheads from driving school busses.
Can we nominate John Dale as the spokesman to debate for IM27?
Any other regular DFPers to nominate to be the debater for IM27?
Once the public gets the facts about legalization, they will vote against it. The L.A. Times just debunked the idea that legalization would destroy the illegal market for marijuana. The illegal market has overtaken the legal market in CA.
I read and distributed that story to many folks. All one has to do to verify this is to reach out to any of the North State legislators for the north counties in general, Siskiyou, Humbold, Trinity, Lassen and Sonoma counties in particular and get their input! Most of the ‘enclaves’ within those counties don’t have the funding to support a local police department so they are patrolled by sheriffs’ departments of very few deputies…in the case of the 6,400 square miles of Siskiyou, 5 deputies plus the sheriff. Most of the illegal grows are on federal land, but this is another issue – just wanted to mention it.
There still seems to be some confusion with regards to a person holding a Medical Marijuana Card and being allowed to carry a firearm or have one within one’s immediate vicinity like in a vehicle. Two questions if anyone can refer me to the answer: 1 – Is this still applicable in South Dakota and 2 – would this apply to ‘Recreational’ marijuana users?
Thank you.
Happy to see there are those fighting the good fight. Still, this will pass handily, as the people who supported it last time around as a constitutional amendment will back IM27, too..
If it does it will be fascinating watching all the promises from the initial campaign to legalize and this turn out to be false as it has in other states. Excuses will be made by the industry and their enablers to move the goal posts and yet the same result. People will complain about taxes going up to support all the demand on support services, crime going up, mental health and addiction related issues, homelessness with the state being especially vulnerable to what is coming. The vast majority of voters have no idea what is coming and those who are blazed will be oblivious. Hope they remember who pushed this and hold them accountable.