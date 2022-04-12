There were 16 votes against placing impeachment on the calendar today – Dennert, Finck, Greenfield, Gross, Candidate for Governor Steve Haugaard, Kevin Jensen, Phil Jensen, Karr, Marty, May, Mills, Overweg, Randolph, Soye, Vasgaard, and Weis.
Excused were Scott Odenbech, who recused himself due to conflict, and Marli Wiese.
Also missing today – Congressional candidate Taffy Howard, continuing her unbelievable trend of missing votes. After missing 14% of floor votes during session, so far during this special session she’s got an even worse batting average.
6 thoughts on “Vote on motion to place impeachment on calendar, 51 yes, 16 no, and 3 excused. Taffy Howard skips another vote.”
Dusty votes against impeachment on Trump, Howard doesn’t vote… Not a good look for somebody wanting a promotion.
Board shows Howard “excused.” Wonder what was the reason?
Excused means didn’t vote, they don’t need a reason.
Or at least a good one
….. she didn’t want to have a controversial vote on her record. Regardless of what she says, that’s the reason why she skipped.
Do SD legislators get paid & receive their per diem when they don’t do their jobs?
If I’m not able to work, I have to call my boss and give a reason…