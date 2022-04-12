Vote on motion to place impeachment on calendar, 51 yes, 16 no, and 3 excused. Taffy Howard skips another vote.

There were 16 votes against placing impeachment on the calendar today – Dennert, Finck, Greenfield, Gross, Candidate for Governor Steve Haugaard, Kevin Jensen, Phil Jensen, Karr, Marty, May, Mills, Overweg, Randolph, Soye, Vasgaard, and Weis.

Excused were Scott Odenbech, who recused himself due to conflict, and Marli Wiese.

Also missing today – Congressional candidate Taffy Howard, continuing her unbelievable trend of missing votes. After missing 14% of floor votes during session, so far during this special session she’s got an even worse batting average.