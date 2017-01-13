I’m listening to the Belfrage show on KELO-AM radio as I usually do during my morning kid drops, and the issue of banning Lobbyists from certain areas came up, and arguing in favor of it, show producer Todd Epp was mentioning something that I’d also had noted to me by a lobbyist.

Todd noted that if they’re banned from the lobby area of the Senate Chamber, lobbyists still have plenty of access to legislators by going to dinner, etc. Which was interestingly enough, the same thing that an actual lobbyist noted to me as well.

Except they said it sounds like the proponents “want more lobbying done out of the capitol and out of the public view. More drinks and dinners a result of this action?”

Wait a minute… wasn’t there a campaign on all of that? It vaguely rings a bell…..

Aren’t we trying to pick up the pieces and fix a legal and political mess as a result of the unconstitutional Initiated Measure 22, whose proponents based their whole campaign on that premise – to stop private drinks and dinners between legislators and lobbyists?

I think if lobbyists are going to have discussions with legislators, having them in the light of day in their “areas” in full public view is probably the best venue.

Just my 2¢ worth.

