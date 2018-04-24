Release: Walworth County States Attorney Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Walworth County States Attorney Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

SELBY, SD: Walworth County States Attorney Jamie Hare endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

“Jason is the kind of leader South Dakota needs, a person of integrity, one who works hard and has the people skills for the job.” Hare said. “Jason and I have discussed a number of his ideas to fight the drug problems we have in Walworth County and ways to keep the people of South Dakota safe

Hare resides in Mobridge, South Dakota. He has been the full time States Attorney since 2012. Hare, like Ravnsborg , has served his country in the military having retired as a Master Sargent in the South Dakota National Guard.

“Jason also understands the jurisdictional issues in working with the nearby reservations and his willingness’ to listen and engage those issues is encouraging,’.’

Hare said. “Jason strong military background, willingness to listen and look at things in a way that is not how we have always done it and his support for law enforcement make him the ideal choice to be our next Attorney General.”

