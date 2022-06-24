Was going to write about convention this AM, but news happened…

I was starting to prepare a post about Brookings presenting for the site selection committee for the 2024 or 2026 GOP state convention, and then as you might have seen, news happened..

The Supreme Court on Friday struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

The 6-3 decision by a majority of conservative justices to fundamentally reshape American society by overturning the landmark 1973 precedent is certain to ignite a political firestorm and yield a complex patchwork of state laws that will effectively block large swathes of the population from terminating unwanted pregnancies.

Well, that kicked a hornet’s nest in politics, on a Supreme Court vote that wasn’t even close, as they kicked the regulation of abortion back to individual states to make a decision on.￼

As you’ll see, South Dakota has already announced a special session, and I’m sure there will be far more news to come on this topic in coming weeks.￼