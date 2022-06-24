I was starting to prepare a post about Brookings presenting for the site selection committee for the 2024 or 2026 GOP state convention, and then as you might have seen, news happened..
The Supreme Court on Friday struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.
The 6-3 decision by a majority of conservative justices to fundamentally reshape American society by overturning the landmark 1973 precedent is certain to ignite a political firestorm and yield a complex patchwork of state laws that will effectively block large swathes of the population from terminating unwanted pregnancies.
Well, that kicked a hornet’s nest in politics, on a Supreme Court vote that wasn’t even close, as they kicked the regulation of abortion back to individual states to make a decision on.￼
As you’ll see, South Dakota has already announced a special session, and I’m sure there will be far more news to come on this topic in coming weeks.￼
13 thoughts on “Was going to write about convention this AM, but news happened…”
Thursday news: States can’t write gun laws.
Friday news: Only states can write gun, I mean abortion laws.
There are plenty of ways to prevent pregnancy, and maybe now people will think more about prevention before, not abortion after .
Ya, except that Thomas’s comments want to go after birth control, too.
Can you see a single state banning condoms?
If so, that could complicate balloon droppings at state GOP conventions, however.
Shall not be infringed. Only one amendment contains that clause.
Oh, you are talking about the amendment to arm militias, right?…. Militias which have since been replaced by National Guard units, right?
Very Stable Genius…..nope, don’t think so.
I am afraid so. Well, unless you are into conservative judicial activism like with the Heller decision and now the NY state law SCOTUS decision.
Fifty years of legal murder of the unborn. What might have become of those innocents whose lives were cut short by abortions? Who among those murdered fetuses could have been the one who came up with cures for a myriad of diseases…or made scientific advances help our environment without forcing us to give up what we enjoy…or could have been that one leader we all would respect in the White House, and the world, to make us a stronger and respected country – – which we aren’t now.
Because of how the unborn baby supporters have shown their colors, I fear and pray for the safety of those six Justices and all who work at pregnancy help centers.
Abortion isn’t really about the unborn. It’s about controlling women and that needs to stop!
To those who are delighted with the outcome, “what’s next?”
Mississippi didn’t ratify the 13th Amendment to prohibit slavery until 1995. Today, a Mississippi law took away a woman’s right to choose. Why am I not surprised?