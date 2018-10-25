Was maxed out donation by leader of pro-choice movement obfuscated on Team Sutton Campaign report?

Here’s an interesting item from the campaign finance report of Billie Sutton’s running mate, Michelle Lavallee.

At the top of the list of the itemized report is a maxed out $4000 donation from a “Marcia Bell” at “2908 37th Circle, Suite 501.”

The curious thing is that there’s no “Marcia Bell” in the database of South Dakota voters. At all.

In fact, if you try to google that name in all of South Dakota, you come up with nothing. But you do come up with not Marcia, but “Maria Bell,” a voter at that same street address. So, looking at the voter database, slightly different name… and slightly different apartment number at that rather exclusive and expensive address.

Why is Maria Bell’s name noteworthy? Dr. Maria Bell was Co-Chairman for the South Dakota Campaign for Healthy Families, the group opposing the statewide abortion ban in 2008.

Now, the Sutton campaign does list Maria Bell making a $1500 donation from her office address…

But – if this is correct – why the odd error in the name and apartment number? I suspect because having that name at the top of Lavallee’s report would get some attention as one of the generals of the pro-choice movement in the state maxing out in donations to the Lt. Gov portion of the Sutton campaign.

Not to mention a reminder that the pro-choice forces in the state are using Lavallee’s portion of the campaign to go around campaign finance maximums to express the degree of their support for the Democrat ticket.

