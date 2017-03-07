Was that a basketball game, or a campaign rally?

The line in Field of Dreams was “if you build it, they will come.” In politics, the phrase should be “If more than two gather, you’ll see politicos,” as they’ve been thick at the Summit League Tournament this week. (All photos are from facebook:)

Don’t you hate it when you’re at an event, and that guy in front of you won’t sit down?

Date night with Congresswoman Kristi Noem & her husband Bryon.

Two Republican Constitutional officers together at an event? Someone must be serving a rubber chicken meal before the speeches!

In politics, you learn early on to hide your beer behind the other person when photos are taken.

Are there any I missed? Send them my way!

