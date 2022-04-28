Yesterday, the Taffy Howard for Congress twitter account started tweeting a storm, throwing out all sorts of red meat to her followers, such as this gem, which I embedded on my website:
I was looking at the post this AM, and noticed it wasn’t resolving to a nicer graphic format.. and when I went to check the twitter account – *poof* the tweet had disappeared. But a new “red meat” statement about the election was in it’s place:
Unlike our DC delegation here in South Dakota, I have questions about election night 2020.
Who ordered the votes to stop being counted? Why did so many Republicans go along with it? What are people afraid of?
— Taffy Howard for Congress (@taffy_howard) April 28, 2022
So, does Taffy now believe the election wasn’t stolen, and just wants to question it?
2 thoughts on “Was that Tweet over the top? Taffy Howard deletes tweet claiming 2020 election was “stolen.” Replaces it with tweet about there being “questions””
Some research and thoughts.
https://www.wired.com/story/conspiratorial-thinking-qanon-beliefs/
“Starting in 1990, he set out to study people who said they had been abducted by aliens. He first hypothesized that they were mentally ill, but determined to record their worldviews without bias. To the supreme embarrassment of some of his Harvard colleagues, Mack didn’t just establish trust with the would-be abductees. By 1994, he had come to share their outlandish beliefs, for which there was no empirical proof.”
” empirically factual to be emotionally meaningful. When a person forgoes this irony, and grounds their serenity and joy in a false claim about reality, you do little but cause pain if you try to root it out.”
It’s not the first thing she deleted this past week. She took down her post bashing the Brown County Republicans and replaced it with her swallowing her pride and not bashing the party but not thanking anyone either.