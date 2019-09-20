Watch for Dem’s September FEC Filing today.. should be interesting.

South Dakota Democrats should be filing a FEC Report today covering the month of August. Which (if they file accurate numbers) may give some insight into how bad things are.

If you recall last month’s numbers, which covered the month of July…

… we saw that they ended the month of July with only $3180 in the bank. HOWEVER, this was the amount before Democrats started admitting that they weren’t reporting accurately, an action that was caught in a Federal Elections Commission audit.

In fact, while Democrats refiled their June FEC Report, they have yet to refile their July report, as well as refile the above August 20 Report. Which means that we could see a report that looks a whole lot worse for them than only having $3200 on hand.

If that’s possible.