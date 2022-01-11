Watch Governor Noem’s 2022 State of the State here: January 11, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns Courtesy of Public Broadcasting, you can watch the Governor’s State of the State Address here at 1pm: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related