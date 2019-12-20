Watch out! There’s now a Constitution Party primary for Governor in 2022…. even though there’s no Constitution party

So, remember when Terry LaFleur announced he was running for Governor on the Constitution Party ticket in 2022, after the Constitution Party was thrown into chaos last year (and later disbanded). His announcement is out there on his website right now:

Elect Dr. Terry Lee LaFleur D.O.L./JD for Governor of South Dakota

To the People of the State of South Dakota . . .

My name is Dr. Terry LaFleur D.O.L./JD.

​

Today, I announce my intention to run on the Constitution Party Ticket for the office of governor of the State of South Dakota in the 2022 Gubernatorial election. and… Wherefore, I believe my mission is to run for the office of governor in 2022 and I proudly state my positions below. My platform is conservative at its roots; it’s progressive and aggressive, compassionate and strict, and as such, is specifically intended to unite our People as one State with one Voice.

Read that here.

Well guess what – It looks like Terry Lee has competition for the Constitution Party nomination. That is, if there was a Constitution Party in South Dakota anymore, as Rene Meyer of Hartford South Dakota notes she’s preparing to run for Governor:

(As found under Neal Tapio’s latest facebook post)

And if you go to Meyer’s facebook page, you can view a variety of memes in all their glory with messages which are Pro-pot, Anti-vaxxer, codes are only for corporations, 5G is a military grade weapon, …good lord, is this what happens when you sit around all day and post memes? She also has a website:

Rene for GOVERNOR SD IN 2022 HERE IS WHAT IS NEEDED TO MAKE SOUTH DAKOTA GREAT AGAIN.

WE MUST MAINTAIN FREEDOM, IMPROVE JUSTICE AND KEEP OUR LIBERTY. I AM NEITHER DEMOCRAT NOR REPUBLICAN PARTY BUT FOR THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH DAKOTA. I AM RUNNING UNDER THE CONSTITUTION PARTY OF SOUTH DAKOTA (CPSD). THE REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS ARE CORRUPT, SO I CHOOSE TO REPRESENT THE PEOPLE AND NOT A PARTY I AM IN FAVOR OF FAMILY VALUES, WHICH INCLUDE CHRISTIAN AND MOTHER EARTH SPIRITUAL BELIEFS. I AM PRO-LIFE AND PRO ADOPTION, LETS SUPPORT FAMILY AND NOT TEAR IT APART.

Read that all here.

So plan on Terry LaFleur versus Rene Meyer to fight each other to the finish for the nomination for Governor for the Constitution party in 2022.

If there is one by then.