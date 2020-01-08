Watch: SF City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly attacks private citizen, seeks to censor article. Matt Paulson responds.

In case you wanted to watch the video on what went on last night at the informational portion of the Sioux Falls City Council meeting, where Councilwoman Theresa Stehly demanded the censorship of an article, here’s video on part of what happened, as well as the response of Matt Paulson who was the person being attacked by Stehly:
“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” – Abraham Lincoln
I give her a D.
Why did you cut out Janet Brekke’s comments?