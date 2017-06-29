We always knew they were caricatures. New wrestling villain – “The Progressive Liberal.”

This story is hilarious. And probably too close to the truth:
A wrestler holding a microphone faced an Appalachian crowd before a match and began unleashing a torrent of insults, the nature of which seemed out of place at a pro wrestling tournament.
“I understand now why you all identify with country music. It’s slow and it’s simple and it’s boring, just like each and every one of you.”
As the crowd grew increasing hostile, the wrestler’s remarks became more politically tinged.
“You know what, I think Bernie Sanders would make a great secretary of state.”
And…
Meet the wrestler who goes by the name “Progressive Liberal” Dan Richards, the most hated character in Kentucky’s Appalachian Mountain Wrestling (AMW) program, a small professional wrestling circuit.
Professional wrestling has long included villain characters called heels, someone for the audience to cheer against. Traditionally, though, these are burly, angry men who do “evil” things such as pledging allegiance to the devil or sneak-attacking other wrestlers with chairs and ladders. He’s burly enough, at 6 feet 5 inches tall. But he praises not the devil but Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.
No wonder a crowd nearly attacked Cory Heidelberger last election. He was the villain in that show!
Great find Pat! It is hilarious and give credit to the professional wrestler in creating this persona as part of the show. Cory and a number of his blog commenters may wish to pursue that as a side gig being a pro wrestling tag team instead of politics which could be far more lucrative. They have the insulting down pretty well and could fire up a gymnasium or arena fairly quick.
Elitism though can be found in any political party since we are talking about dealing with flawed human beings as ourselves that are involved in these parties. It can be frustrating and damage the health of our political system.
Although entertaining my concern is that this adds to the polarization in politics and a further loss of civility which collectively we all need to work on and encourage public service and respecting differences.
Little close for comfort for me….