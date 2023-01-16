Weekly Update from House Majority Whip Rep. Drury – Hitting the Ground Running

The legislative session is here! First and foremost, I want to thank you for once again allowing me the opportunity to keep working for you in Pierre. This year I was selected by the House to serve as a majority whip, and I’m excited to be able to use that role to continue to fight for our communities and state.

Tuesday, we hit the ground running with Governor Noem’s State of the State of the State address. One of the big takeaways was an update on our economy- we have seen growth across many industries including record revenues from tourism, increased investments in agriculture, and a rapid increase in housing across the state. She added that the continuance of this growth will depend largely on workforce and brought forth several initiatives: increasing support for childcare providers, continuing to invest in housing, and incentivizing economic development. I look forward to hearing more about these proposals to see how we can best implement policies that will benefit South Dakotans.

On Wednesday, the legislature heard from the Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court to discuss the needs of the judicial branch. Crime continues to be a problem in our state, and he proposed taking steps to working with experts to make sure that our courtrooms are safe, rehabilitating young people, and preventing crime through addressing addiction and mental health. Crime impacts everything around us, so I’ll be doing everything I can to help keep our communities safe.

The legislature has already filed over 100 bills this session. I’ll be working to help get a number of these passed, and here are a couple of the bills I’ll be supporting:

SB 40: This act would bring improvements to how we elect statewide offices by moving the republican nomination for Attorney General and Secretary of State into a primary like the ones of a legislative race. I believe for these offices all Republicans should have a choice in these nominations, and I’m happy to support it.

SB35: The Sanford Underground research facility has brought innovative opportunities to our area, and this bill supports resources to expand lab space. I visited this facility recently, they are going to do great things there, and they deserve our support.

SB41: We need to continue our support of housing in South Dakota so that families can find affordable homes. This bill continues to build on the work we’ve done to establish housing opportunities across our state.

I look forward to the session to come, and value any input you may have on my work in Pierre. if you would like to reach me, feel free to message me on social media or email me at [email protected]. Have a blessed weekend!