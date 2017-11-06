Weiland couch-voting ballot measure filed with 19k signatures. Posted on November 6, 2017 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Rick Weiland’s measure -proprosal to vote by mail process submitted 19k signatures pic.twitter.com/YtpQ8W1H3R — Shantel Krebs (@SOSKrebs) November 6, 2017 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Anything with Rick Weiland associated with is an automatic NO!
In case of a tie in the couch voting, CHEETOS® decide the winner.