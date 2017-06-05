Welcome new South Dakotans. South Dakota tops list of inbound migration.

(Chart from Keeping Current Matters) According to the 2016 United Van Lines National Movers Study, last year South Dakota had the highest rate of inbound movers in the nation. According to United Van Lines, “the study is based on household moves handled by United within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. This study ranks states based off the inbound and outbound percentages of total moves in each state.”

What’s driving the numbers? According to the company’s survey, retirees are chasing tax benefits, and job seekers are looking for new opportunities.

Facebook Twitter