Welcome President Trump to Sioux Falls!

President Trump flew in and it was a brief interaction on the tarmac, but it was pretty good. From watching Air Force One fly in, to seeing the president gregariously interacting with the assembled crowd, it was an absolute treat.
Not sure who that is… Looks like Secret Service. (Yes, I know It’s Senator Rounds and Governor Daugaard.)
Senator John Thune and Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson escorted by the Military
Senator Thune looks on as Air Force One taxis down the runway.
President Trump waves from Air Force One…
…and greets the assembled dignitaries
The President comes over to meet the group of people on the tarmac..
..and very graciously stops for shaking hands, pictures…
..and even a few selfies!
And as quickly as he flew in, the President’s motorcade was off to the convention center for the main event of the day!
I have to thank everyone for the opportunity to cover the president’s arrival in South Dakota. What a fun opportunity!
Curious if the Plaid Shirt Guy was in the crowd here in Sioux Falls also. He is the star of the show.
Thank you for sharing! Great pictures.
Didn’t Dugaurd and Thune both throw Trump under the bus just a few weeks shy of the 2016 general election? Odd that now they’d how out of their way to be first in line to get their pictures taken. Or maybe not; integrity isn’t a strong point for establishment types.
Donald Trump is the antithesis of integrity.
No pictures of the “crowd”? Looks like it was made up the designated greeters and their families. And you.
So much for transparency. Are they afraid to be seen at this political pay to play fundraising event?