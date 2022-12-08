This just rolled through my facebook feed. Welcome to the new reality where pop up clinics appear at local bars and lounges so people can get their medical marijuana cards:
2 thoughts on “Welcome to the new reality. Pop up clinics for pot.”
And yet they wonder why the MJ initiative lost this year… when head shops opened up on every street and blow-up blunts are advertising … yeah, time to quit that nonsense. Deliver to the nursing homes or have a hospice certification – make it seem legit, at least.
Been happening for quite a while now. Weed isn’t going anywhere, we can make money on it or we can lose money on it. In fact it’s cheaper and more plentiful now than it ever has been. Yay war on drugs?