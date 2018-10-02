Well, at least you know what his point of view is Posted on October 2, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Argus Leader reporter Jonathan Ellis isn’t exactly mincing words when it comes to his opinion about government employees. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related